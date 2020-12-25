Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ooma by 57.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ooma by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 481,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,339 shares of company stock valued at $103,108. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

