On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Shares Up 6.7%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 106,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 63,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

