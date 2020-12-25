OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $359.06 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $359.06 million and approximately $166.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00010831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00442700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.