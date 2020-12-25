Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $195.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

ODFL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.25. 146,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after buying an additional 297,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

