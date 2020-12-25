Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 9.9%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares shot up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.67. 1,097,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,345,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

