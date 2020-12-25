NULS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.71 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. NULS has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00134201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00683625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00149107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00361093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00064108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00098492 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

