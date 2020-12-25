Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

