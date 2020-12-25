Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 137.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 72.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novanta by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

