Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 137.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 72.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novanta by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.