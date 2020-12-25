Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.83

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.83 and traded as high as $44.22. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 775,787 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.80.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.