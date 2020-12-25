Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,451,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 773,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.