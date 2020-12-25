Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.45

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 68320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

