Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 5.3%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 5,193,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,085,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 175.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.