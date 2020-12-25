Nord/LB Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Tuesday. Covestro AG has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €51.50 ($60.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

