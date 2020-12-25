Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

