Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

