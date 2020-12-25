Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NDLS stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.16. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

