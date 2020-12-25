Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.