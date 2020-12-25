Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
NYSE:NMR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
