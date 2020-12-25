NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.
NMI stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.