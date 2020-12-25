NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.

NMI stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

