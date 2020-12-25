Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.