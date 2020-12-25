Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Shares Down 10.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) shares were down 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexteer Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

