NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO)’s share price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 92,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 305,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), DoubleTake, and Mobile Lens that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses, as well as an artificial intelligence for image capture systems.

