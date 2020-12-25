Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Newmont were worth $191,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,827 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.51.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

