Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 831,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 616,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

