Newmark Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of NMRK opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

