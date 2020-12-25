New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to post $65.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.99 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $73.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $271.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.87 and a beta of 1.41. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.