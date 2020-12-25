New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 2.3%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.09. 2,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97.

About New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

