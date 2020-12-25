Neutrino USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $129.80 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00667658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00161559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00360379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00062135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00097659 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 130,802,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,801,528 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

