Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Down 10.5%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 17,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 39,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Network International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

