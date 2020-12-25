Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $533.43.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $513.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.20. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

