Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.20

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.20 and traded as high as $51.00. Netcall plc (NET.L) shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 40,186 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.88 million and a PE ratio of 169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Netcall plc (NET.L)’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In other Netcall plc (NET.L) news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc (NET.L) Company Profile (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

