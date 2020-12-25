Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. During the last week, Nestree has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $400,552.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,571.63 or 0.99951697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020768 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00051000 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,030,850 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

