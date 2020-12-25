Neo (NEO) Hits One Day Volume of $529.22 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $529.22 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $15.11 or 0.00064382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00688767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00181466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00373252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00099754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015916 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

