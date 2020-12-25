Nectar Market Cap Reaches $21.80 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. Nectar has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $24,514.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,605.66 or 0.99866712 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

