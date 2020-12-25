NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Financial Review

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of NCS Multistage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nine Energy Service and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 NCS Multistage 1 2 1 0 2.00

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential downside of 94.47%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% NCS Multistage -51.90% -13.76% -10.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.11 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.78 NCS Multistage $205.49 million 0.29 -$32.82 million ($4.80) -5.21

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Nine Energy Service on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. The company also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

