Native Utility Token Price Tops $22.97 (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $22.97 or 0.00094259 BTC on exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00132588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00666099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00161461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00358271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00061497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00096991 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.