National Securities Initiates Coverage on Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Investment analysts at National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth about $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.