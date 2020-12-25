National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 153,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBHC stock remained flat at $$33.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.24 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

