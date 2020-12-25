National Bank Financial Upgrades Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SAWLF stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
About Shawcor
