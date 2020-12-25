National Bank Financial Raises Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$8.50

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.58.

Get Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) alerts:

TSE:UNS opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.12. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.37. The firm has a market cap of C$331.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO)

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.