National Bank Financial Lowers Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$32.50

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock opened at C$33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.29.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5137956 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total transaction of C$386,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares in the company, valued at C$104,940.62.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

