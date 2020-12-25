National Bank Financial Boosts New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Price Target to C$45.50

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$45.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of BCI opened at C$32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of 77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.40. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a one year low of C$20.11 and a one year high of C$34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. Analysts expect that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

