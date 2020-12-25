Nano (NANO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.90 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $139.12 million and $5.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,402.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $626.02 or 0.02565375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00493309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.01294683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00641603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00023605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00252255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

