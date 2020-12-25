Mysterium 24-Hour Volume Tops $46,662.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $46,662.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00047513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00328407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

