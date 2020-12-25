MVL Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. MVL has a total market cap of $29.39 million and $2.92 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, UEX, Cryptology and IDEX. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00324390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,630,888,857 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, CoinBene, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.