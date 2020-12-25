MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 5.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 3,991,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,734,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F purchased 114,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $864,996.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Galant purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,464,597 shares of company stock worth $26,235,288 over the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.