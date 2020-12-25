MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.04

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $57.10. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 71,633 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.14.
In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,700.
MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
