MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.04

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $57.10. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 71,633 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.50.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.14.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,700.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.