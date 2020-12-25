Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $918,124.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $918,124.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.