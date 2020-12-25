Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Shares Down 1.9%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

