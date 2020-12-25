Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.