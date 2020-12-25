Morgan Stanley Sells 26,380 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.08% of Wave Life Sciences worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WVE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

