Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after buying an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.